The Fort Wayne Police Department received a report of a man down about 5:20 p.m. Thursday near the St. Joseph River.
Officers responded to the Rivergreenway’s St. Joe pathway between Anthony and Coliseum boulevards and found “a deceased adult male in the tree line near the river,” according to a news release. Officials don’t know how the man died or how he arrived at the location, “however the recently high river levels are believed to be a factor,” the release said.
The death remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the Allen County coroner’s office and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The trail between Coliseum and Anthony has been closed to pedestrian traffic until the scene can be processed, officials said.