Police are searching for a suspect in a Thursday morning stabbing that left a woman in life-threatening condition.
Police dispatchers received a call about a woman lying in the road near the 600 block of E. Suttenfield Ave., according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.
Officers arrived on the scene and found the woman suffering from an apparent stab wound from an attack that occurred around 11:30 a.m.
The woman was taken the hospital by ambulance in serious condition. At the hospital, her condition was downgraded to life-threatening.
Fort Wayne police have named Christopher Shawn Moore, 36, as a suspect through victim and witness statements, and a warrant was issued.
Police searched a residence on that block of East Suttenfield Avenue, but no one was located inside. A neighborhood search was also unsuccessful.
Anyone with information about Moore is asked to contact the police department at 260-427-1201, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 Tips App.