Police are searching for a suspect in a Thursday morning stabbing that left a woman in life-threatening condition.
Fort Wayne Police Department dispatchers received a call about a woman lying in the road near the 600 block of East Suttenfield Avenue, according to a news release.
Officers arrived on the scene and found the woman suffering from an apparent stab wound from an attack that occurred about 11:30 a.m.
The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital by ambulance in serious condition. After arrival, doctor downgraded her condition to life-threatening.
Fort Wayne police have named Christopher Shawn Moore, 36, as a suspect after taking victim and witness statements. A warrant was issued Thursday for his arrest.
Police searched for Moore in a residence on that block of East Suttenfield Avenue, but no one was located inside. A neighborhood search also was unsuccessful.
Anyone with information about Moore is asked to contact the police department at 427-1201, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the P3 Tips App.