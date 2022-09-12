A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident early Sunday in which five people were hurt, including one with life-threatening injuries, Fort Wayne police said today.
Darnell R. Martin was charged with one count of aggravated battery and four counts of criminal recklessness, city police said in a statement.
Police were called to Bass and Hillegas roads about 2:40 a.m. Sunday on a report that two injured men were on the side of the road. Officers found two men suffering from stab wounds.
The victims were taken to a hospital, where one was found to be in life-threatening condition, police said.
Police learned that two other men and one woman with stab wounds had been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle or vehicles. Their injuries were determined at the time to be non-life-threatening.
Police said investigators determined an altercation involving all five people started at another location before the reported stabbing.
The incident remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.