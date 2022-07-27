More officers will be patrolling the area today, Fort Wayne police Lt. Tony Maze says. But he can’t reveal exactly where they will be.
The Fort Wayne Police Department is taking part in Speed Awareness Day – an enforcement campaign that is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Great Lakes, High Stakes” initiative. Police departments in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin are also participating.
Officers from more than 50 police departments statewide will be cracking down on people driving too fast. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana “has seen a drastic increase in deadly crashes and speeding-related fatalities,” the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute said in a news release.
The institute is using federal grants to pay for overtime patrols required for Speed Awareness Day.
Devon McDonald, the institute’s executive director, said he isn’t sure why speeding has become an increasing problem.
“There’s a lot of theories that could explain it,” McDonald said. “We’ve heard that it could be due to a lack of traffic (during the height of the pandemic) that led to highways being open and people being more comfortable driving faster. It could be pandemic fatigue. … We don’t really know.”
Speed Awareness Day started in Illinois, McDonald said, but this is the first time other states and agencies in the NHTSA’s region are involved.
In Allen County, Fort Wayne, New Haven and Woodburn officers are participating. Fort Wayne has officers out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Maze said. As of Tuesday, Maze said seven officers were participating, but more may join if their schedules allow.
“We’re hoping that seeing an officer out there will get individuals to slow down,” he said. “They may get used to seeing officers in the area. … If they don’t, then they’ll just go about their business until they get pulled over.”
Maze hopes Speed Awareness Day will help drivers pay attention to their speed and driving habits. Last year, there were 12,761 crashes in Allen County, and in 557 of those, unsafe speed was reported as one of the factors, he said.
Speeding was a factor in 13 fatal crashes that left 16 people dead. A total of 47 people died in Allen County vehicle crashes last year, according to the Allen County coroner’s office.
McDonald believes this campaign could return in the future if speeding continues to be an issue. He said he doesn’t expect Speed Awareness Day to change how agencies function, but instead just draw attention to and highlight the dangers of speeding.
“Speeding is a choice,” McDonald said. “The consequences of speeding are far more reaching than just a ticket. Slow down and pay attention. … There’s no reason to drive aggressively.”