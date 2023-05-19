Fort Wayne police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left a man injured outside a liquor store on the city's southeast side.
Officers said a man confronted the victim in the parking lot of the establishment near Winter and Colerick streets about 10:15 p.m.
The man pulled a gun on the victim, demanded money and then shot him, police said.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black male with short hair, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds. He was wearing a dark green hoodie and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1201.