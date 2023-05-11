The Fort Wayne Police Department is warning residents of a scam caller masquerading as an officer.
Police said the caller uses a fake badge number and tells victims a judge has ordered a bench warrant because of their failure to appear for jury duty.
If questioned, the con artist hangs up and calls back on what appears to be the police department's non-emergency phone number, 260-427-1222.
Then, the scammer tries to get the victim to pay a phony bench warrant bond.
Fort Wayne police officials said officers would never contact residents by phone and request money.
Residents are urged to hang up immediately if they suspect a scam call coming from the department's non-emergency number. Residents can return the call to verify its credibility.