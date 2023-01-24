Homicides were down 45% in Fort Wayne last year and the clearance rate was 83%, city officials said at a Tuesday news conference.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to more than 29,000 calls in 2022, while maintaining an average response time of under five minutes.
Those were some high points during a news conference Mayor Tom Henry, Police Chief Steve Reed and Fire Chief Eric Lahey held to talk about public safety. The annual recap outlined activity and results in 2022 and laid out plans for 2023.
Reed said police this year plan to patrol seasonally on the city’s rivers and go beyond testing the technology so they can use drones to pinpoint scenes of 911 calls before officers can arrive.
The fire department will add $2 million in new air packs with respiratory infection prevention features, purchased with federal pandemic relief funds. New radios are on order for firefighters.
The fire department, which saw a 6% increase in calls in 2022, also plans to replace two fire engines and complete Fire Station 14 on the northeast corner of East State Boulevard and Reed Road, Lahey said. The department also has purchased land on Lower Huntington Road for a new Station 5.
Henry said public safety personnel “continue to perform at the highest level” and “should be commended every day.”
Other highlights include:
• Officers responded to more than 140,000 calls for service;
• Violent crime declined for a second consecutive year;
• Homicides went down to 29 during 2022;
• More than 1,000 firearms were taken off the streets;
• The Hope and Recovery Team brought detectives and social workers together to follow up with 539 people in overdose situations to help them with finding treatment and recovery services;
• Twenty arrests were made for arson-related crimes.
Both police and fire departments also plan to increase the number of personnel. The police department will bring staffing up to 500 officers once the 67th recruiting class, which begins this week, graduates. Twenty new firefighters who graduated from the department’s 94th recruit class are coming on board.
By the end of the year, the fire department should have 370 firefighters with about 100 certified for advanced life support.
The fire department last year also made strides toward its goal of more diversity within the ranks. Sixty percent of the recruit class is composed of members of underrepresented groups.
Three recruits are Black men, five men self-identified as Hispanic, one man self-identified as more than one race and three white women are part of the class.
Henry said the public safety departments continue to be “a top priority of our community.”
“We made tremendous strides in 2022,” Henry said, “and I’m encouraged by the...planning and strategies that will be implemented this year.”