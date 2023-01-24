Homicides were down 45% in Fort Wayne last year and the clearance rate was up to 83%, while the fire department responded to more than 29,000 calls with an average response time of under five minutes.
Those were some high points of a Tuesday morning news conference held by Mayor Tom Henry, Police Chief Steve Reed and Fire Chief Eric Lahey. The annual recap outlined the activities of the city's public safety departments in 2022 and laid out plans for 2023.
Police this year plan to patrol on the city's rivers and go beyond drone technology testing to pinpoint scenes of 911 calls, Reed said.
The fire department will add new air packs and radios for firefighters, replace two fire engines and complete Fire Station 14 on the northeast corner of East State Boulevard and Reed Road, Lahey said.
Henry commended the departments, saying public safety personnel "continue to perform at the highest level" and "should be commended every day."
Other highlights from the report:
• Officers responded to over 140,000 calls for service
• Violent crime declined a second consecutive year
• More than 1,000 firearms were taken off the streets
