The people who died in a fiery weekend crash were identified Wednesday as two Fort Wayne residents.
The Allen County coroner's office said the cause and manner of death for Laine C. Arvey, 40, and Matthew P. Tustison, 49, are pending further investigation and testing.
Their deaths are the first and second traffic fatalities in Allen County this year.
Medics pronounced Arvey and Tustison dead at the scene of the two-car crash Sunday night near the intersection of Arcola and Yellow River roads in northwest Allen County.
The collision caused both cars to become fully engulfed in flames upon impact, authorities have said.
Arvey and Tustison were in the westbound vehicle. The adult driver of the eastbound car was reportedly hospitalized in serious condition.
The crash remains under investigation.