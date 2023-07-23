A person was fighting to survive Sunday after a predawn shooting in southwest Fort Wayne, city police said in a news release.
Officers responded to the 5000 block of Hoagland Avenue about 5:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting. They found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
The injured person was taken to a hospital and was deemed to be in life-threatening condition. The release didn't provide the person's gender or age.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867. Information also can be reported through the P3 Tips app.