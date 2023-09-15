One person is dead and another is recovering at a hospital after a shooting early today in Fort Wayne.
Police said they were called to the 2000 block of St. Mary's Avenue at 1:20 a.m. and found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Paramedics declared one of the them dead at the scene and took the other victim to a hospital, but his injuries were not life threatening, officers said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.
No further information was provided.