Angela M. Brown tested positive for Fentanyl the day her 1-year-old daughter died of a Fentanyl overdose.
A man also died from such an overdose in Brown's garage nearly two months before her daughter died.
Brown, 41, is now charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent in the Oct. 14 death of her daughter, Savannah Rose Brown. The Allen County coroner's office ruled her death a homicide last month.
The felony charges against Brown were filed last week in Allen Superior Court and made public Monday.
Angela Brown was released after posting $35,000 bond. Her next court hearing is Aug. 29.
She told police she had given her daughter Amoxicillin for hand, foot and mouth disease and Tylenol for congestion and a fever. Both medications were prescribed by a doctor, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne police Officer Donald Lewis.
Brown told police she fed her daughter breakfast the day she died. She said she laid her daughter on the floor at the foot of a bed and they both fell asleep about 11:30 a.m. She woke up about 1:30 p.m. and noticed her daughter was still sleeping and put a blanket over her. At 3 p.m., Brown noticed her daughter wasn't moving and was cold to the touch.
An emergency-room doctor recorded the child's temperature at 86.6 degrees and questioned whether she was already dead when her mother put a blanket over her at 1:30 p.m. But Brown said her daughter was breathing then.
Brown tested positive for Fentanyl that day. In late August, she invited a friend to spend the night at her home. The 30-year-old man was found dead in Brown's garage the next day, and the cause of his death was later determined to be a Fentanyl overdose, the probable cause affidavit said.
A search of Angela Brown's phone showed she had recently been communicating with multiple people to buy and sell drugs.
Medical records obtained by police showed Savannah Brown was born prematurely with a weight of 4 pounds, 13.3 ounces. Angela Brown had used Oxycodone almost daily for 10 years before her daughter was born.
Savannah's umbilical cord tested positive for Oxycodone, court records said.
Savannah was fed baby formula, not breast milk, while in the hospital, and Angela Brown told police she continued to give her daughter baby formula after she brought her home.
Savannah's hair samples tested positive for Fentanyl and amphetamine, court records said. Her mother told police she occasionally opened Adderall capsules and sprinkled the contents on food.
Adderall would show up in hair tests as an amphetamine, court records said. The drug is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.