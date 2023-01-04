An 18-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been identified as the victim of a Tuesday night shooting on South Anthony Boulevard, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Jocelyn M. Bolf died from multiple gunshot wounds, and her death is the first homicide of the year in the county, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Bolf was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which occurred shortly after 7 p.m., the statement said. It said Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office are investigating.
Fort Wayne police have said three people are facing murder charges in the shooting, which left a man in life-threatening condition at a local hospital.
Rapheal Brown, 23, Rashun Carter, 31, and Swanyea Taylor, 23, are charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness, police have said.
Officers said they were called to the area of Simons Street and South Anthony Boulevard about 7 p.m. Tuesday after receiving several reports of shots being fired and a vehicle crash.
Several buildings in the area were damaged during the shooting, officers said.