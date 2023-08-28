A 22-year-old Fort Wayne woman was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for her role in an August 2022 shooting.
If not for Autumn Hayden, the shooting would have never happened, said Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Jamie Groves. But, the woman who kept her head down throughout the hearing decided to put a plan into motion that permanently altered her victim's life, he added.
Despite losing his ability to walk for several months and continuing to struggle to independently do many things, Malik Kashani-Hill stood tall at the hearing to tell Hayden how her actions affected him. Even though she didn't pull the trigger, he said, Kashani-Hill said he holds more hatred for her than her three co-defendants, who actively tied him up and shot him.
"I have no sympathy for you," Kashani-Hill told Hayden.
Hayden was charged in March with aiding burglary, robbery and aggravated battery for driving three men, Brieon Gray, Jordan Herrera and Cortes Morris, and giving them the keys to the apartment she was kicked out of days earlier. She gave them the keys, watched them pull ski masks over their faces and go into the apartment armed, Groves said.
Gray, 22, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and 22-year-old Herrera, Hayden's boyfriend, was sentenced to 15 years for going in going into the apartment, stealing items and harming Kashani-Hill. Morris, 20, faces up to 15 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.
All four defendants accepted plea agreements.
Kashani-Hill detailed the problems he has faced since the shooting, particularly what he has been missing.
"I lost my independence," he told Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent as he described his loss of mobility, difficulty working and day-to-day fears and anxieties.
Kashani-Hill said he and his roommates, one of whom was Hayden's former boyfriend, let her live in the apartment when she needed help. But she abused that help, he said.
The victim said Hayden took advantage of their kindness by running up utility bills, making messes and – the final straw – taking in a friend's cats without asking the three men who lived in the apartment. She said in a text message to her ex-boyfriend that one of the roommates was going to "get what he deserves" for kicking her out, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Matthew Cline.
Kashani-Hill and his family thanked Groves, Cline and Fort Wayne Police Officer Mark Bieker for their work on the case. Both officers have attended the sentencings for the defendants and plan to attend Morris' hearing on Friday.
Hayden taking advantage of Kashani-Hill's kindness did not sit well with his mother, Amber Roddy, she said.
"You were taken in and provided somewhere to stay without having to pay rent, and this is what you did," Roddy said. "You are a taker – you take what you want and don't care about the consequences."
Roddy asked for the maximum sentence of 15 years allowed by the agreement, saying nothing would have happened if it weren't for Hayden.
"I wholeheartedly believe that this would not have happened without you," Roddy said. "You are the key to this whole thing, which is kinda ironic being that you gave the guys the key to enter the apartment to hurt my son."
It didn't matter to Roddy that Hayden didn't pull the trigger, she said.
"You may not have pulled the trigger, but you are a dangerous person," Roddy said. "He could have easily died as a result of the plan that you put in motion with the people you recruited to do your dirty work."