An adult and three children escaped from a burning house on the city's north side Monday morning, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a news release.
Crews responded to the two-story home just north of Dupont Road about 8:10 a.m. and spotted smoke coming from the attached garage, the release said, and firefighters had the situation under control in less than 10 minutes.
The residents exited the home, 1618 Lochinvar Drive, before the fire department arrived, the release said. One adult was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Investigators determined the fire was accidental. The blaze was contained to the garage, the release said, but smoke entered the living area.