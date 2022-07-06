The man who died in a Fourth of July shooting is a homicide victim, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Calvin Jamere Keys, 27, of Fort Wayne is the 13th homicide in the city this year.
The coroner said Keys died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Police were called at 8:46 p.m. Monday to the 4700 block of South Calhoun Street, just north of Pettit Avenue on the city's south side. Officers found two men shot in the rear of a home.
Keys died at the scene and the other man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The shootings remain under investigation.