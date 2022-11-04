There people are in custody after a “lengthy” investigation uncovered a cock-fighting ring in Wells County.
Law enforcement agencies raided the property at 4305 North Indiana State Route 1 on Thursday, following an investigation involving a variety of agencies from the Wells County Sheriff’s Department to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
During the search, they found a large number of “fighting animals.” Three have been arrested in connection with the alleged cock-fighting ring: property owner Kan Lay, Aung Myint and Ma Sun.
The investigation is ongoing, a news release from the sheriff’s office stated, and “additional arrests are likely.”
The Indiana Gaming Commission “was responsible for much of the investigation,” according to the release. Other agencies assisting in the work included the Indiana State Police, the Bluffton Police Department, the Ossian Police Department, the Wells County Prosecutor’s Office, the Humane Society of the United States and the Indiana Board of Animal Health.
Animals found on the property were “carefully and properly collected” by the Humane Society. They are considered evidence in the case and will eventually be “relocated to proper housing.”
Residents had reported suspicious activity over the past few months, the sheriff’s office said.
“Due to the number of agencies involved, number of suspects, and the potential for a large number of fighting animals to be rescued, the investigation lasted longer than anticipated,” Wells County Detective Chip Swindell said in the release. “As with any illegal activity within our county, we take a serious and professional approach in investigating these matters and holding those responsible, accountable for their actions.”
Wells County Sheriff Scott Holliday added that he wants to make it “very clear” that “animal fighting, or other forms of animal abuse, will not be tolerated.”