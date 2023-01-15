A 37-year-old Fremont woman and three children 5 and younger were identified as the family killed in a weekend house fire, the Indiana State Police said Sunday.
Firefighters found Rebecca White, her 5-year-old son, Emmett Freed, and her daughters Eleanor Freed, 3, and Alaura Freed, 21 months, in a burning home at 400 E. Toledo St., Fremont, before dawn Saturday, police said.
The children were pronounced dead at Cameron Hospital in Angola. White succumbed to her injuries at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, police said.
The update Sunday did not provide the causes and manners of death.
Crews from multiple departments responded to the Fremont home about 5 a.m. Saturday.
The blaze is under investigation by the state police and State Fire Marshal's Office.
Preliminary information suggests the fire started on the second floor in an area that wasn't occupied at the time, police said. Officials also believe the mother and children were in a single bedroom.
State police have said it will coordinate information with the fire marshal's office and Steuben County Coroner's Office to determine whether there was a criminal element to the fire.