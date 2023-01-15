An early Saturday morning house fire in Fremont took the lives of a mother and her three children.
Indiana State Police are not releasing their names until extended family members are informed, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne District.
A 5 a.m. call to 911 alerted emergency workers to the fire, the news release said. When firefighters arrived at the 400 block of East Toledo Street about seven minutes later, they found the mother and children inside a first-floor bedroom of the burning house.
Emergency workers rushed all four to Cameron Hospital in Angola. The three children were pronounced dead there.
A helicopter flew the woman from Angola to the burn center at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. She died of her injuries there, according to the news release.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Steuben County coroner’s office are assisting state police in investigating the fire’s cause. A preliminary investigation showed the fire started on the second floor of the home in an area that wasn’t occupied at the time.
The state fire marshal’s investigation into the fire’s cause will take time, according to the news release. State police will release more about the fire when it becomes available.
Autopsies are planned for the mother and children to confirm the cause and manner of their deaths. Those will happen at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.