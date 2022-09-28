Funeral arrangements have been announced for Fort Wayne Police Det. Donald Kidd, who died unexpectedly last week.
Kidd, 52, was a 17-year veteran of the police force.
It is unknown how Kidd died. He was off duty at the time.
Viewing will be from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church with a procession to follow at Cemetery Gardens, 5365 Lake Ave.
The procession route will go east on Maysville Road from the church, then south on Landin Road, west on North River Road, turning onto Lake Avenue and then to the cemetery.