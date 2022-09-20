A Fort Wayne Community Schools bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash this morning, Indiana State Police said.
State and city police were called to a reported multi-vehicle crash on Cook Road near Turnstone Road about 8 a.m., state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.
Upon arrival, troopers found two passenger vehicles crashed into the rear of FWCS bus no. 218, which was transporting seven students, the statement said.
No students were injured in during the crash, state police said. They said an adult aide on the bus was taken to a hospital with a complaint of pain, and the bus driver was taken to a hospital for medical clearance only.
The two other drivers did not require medical care at the scene, state police said.
Police said the bus was stopped eastbound on Cook Road waiting to turn, with a minivan stopped eastbound directly behind, when a car driven east collided with the minivan, forcing the minivan into the back of the bus.