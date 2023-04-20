The pedestrian hit by a police officer Wednesday in downtown Fort Wayne was still in critical condition Thursday, according to a Fort Wayne Police Department spokesman. The officer returned to work the same day.
Sgt. Josh Hartup was on duty Wednesday and driving an unmarked police-issued vehicle when he ran into a pedestrian, spokesman Jeremy Webb said.
Hartup was driving south on Calhoun Street and turned left onto Main Street on Wednesday shortly before 7:30 p.m. He hit the pedestrian, who was crossing Main Street using the crosswalk. Webb said the department would not yet release the victim’s name.
Hartup wasn’t responding to an incident at the time, and Webb said it was a low-speed collision.
“It’s an unfortunate accident,” Webb said. “The officer feels horrible about it.”
Hartup took a blood test after the crash, which is still under investigation. As there weren’t any apparent violations, Webb said Hartup returned to work Thursday.
The officer is now the subject of two parallel investigations. One is a criminal investigation conducted by FWPD’s Fatal Accident Crash Team and the other is an internal investigation by the department’s Accident Review Board. Webb said the state police force doesn’t conduct outside investigations into incidents like this one.