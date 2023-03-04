A garage fire moderately damaged a Riley Drive home early today, Fort Wayne firefighters said. No one was hurt.
Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Riley about 12:45 a.m. and found smoke coming from the attached garage of a one-story home, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.
Firefighters put out the fire within 10 minutes, the statement said. Three occupants and a dog escaped before they arrived; several cats were secured safely in the home.
Fort Wayne police, American Electric Power, Northern Indiana Public Service Co., the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority and Neighborhood Code Enforcement assisted.