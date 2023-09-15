A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg Friday in Garrett, Indiana State Police said.
Detectives with the Indiana State Police were called to the 200 block of West Keyser Street in Garrett to investigate. Local officers first arrived at the home shortly before 3 p.m.
The teen was suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the upper leg, state police said. The wound was described as a non-life-threatening injury.
The teen was transported by ambulance to a Fort Wayne hospital.
Information available Friday afternoon was limited, but detectives believe it was an isolated incident that did not leave an existing threat to the community, the news release said.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information was available Friday.