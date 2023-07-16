Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a 6-year-old girl whose body was recovered from Bixler Lake in Kendallville, officials said in a news release.
Officials did not identify the girl, who was last seen swimming in shallow water before relatives found her unresponsive at 1:02 p.m. Saturday.
Despite lifesaving efforts by both family members and responders, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:35 p.m.
Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted on the scene by the Kendallville Fire Department, Kendallville Police Department and Parkview Noble County EMS.
Officers on Sunday issued a reminder to the public to always wear a personal floatation device when near or in the water and always keep a watchful eye on children around water.