Fort Wayne police today arrested a 27-year-old male suspect wanted in the Glenbrook Square shooting that injured one person last weekend.
Gregory Normil is charged with battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness in the incident that forced the shopping mall to close Saturday about 3:30 p.m.
Homicide detectives took Normil into custody about 9 a.m. this morning, they said.
Officers responded to the regional shopping center at Coliseum Boulevard and Coldwater Road after a man wounded another man in the leg during what police described as a personal dispute.
The shooter immediately fled the scene, but officers said he later contacted 911, requesting to turn himself in and speak with detectives.
No further information was provided.