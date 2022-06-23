It started with a police officer hearing 20 to 30 shots of rapid gun fire, a police chase of a car that looked “all shot up,” and the discovery of drugs and guns, including a handgun modified into an automatic.
Two men were arrested. The man who had the automatic was charged with five felonies that include dealing in a narcotic drug and machine gun possession.
When Nickolas Deshon Outlaw, 29, went before Allen Superior Court Magistrate John Bohdan for an initial hearing Tuesday, he was released on his own recognizance and ordered monitored for conditional release. Other felony charges against him include resisting law enforcement causing injury, obstruction of justice and carrying a handgun with a felony conviction in the last 15 years. He’s also charged with two misdemeanors for resisting arrest and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Online court records show that Outlaw’s exact address isn’t available.
The other man, Rodiron Kenneth Johnson, 28, of the 400 block of Eckhart Street, was being held in lieu of $72,500 bail. He’s charged with three felonies: dealing in cocaine (10 grams or more), resisting law enforcement in a vehicle with a prior conviction, and carrying a handgun with a felony conviction in the last 15 years.
The misdemeanors Johnson is charged with are unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, resisting law enforcement, and possession of marijuana. Online court records state he was also charged with the infraction of disregarding a stop sign, and Hamilton County has a hold on him for a warrant on handgun-related felony charges from March.
The car chase happened just after Fort Wayne police Officer Mason Willis heard the multiple shots about 3:11 a.m. Saturday, according to the probable cause affidavit he wrote. An officer northeast of Willis also heard the shots.
Willis was near Harvester Avenue and Fleetwood Street and drove east toward the sounds of the shots. Near Holly Avenue and Harvester, he saw a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with three men inside coming south on Holly. It almost hit his car when it turned to go west on Harvester, the affidavit said. During a roughly three-minute high-speed chase that reached speeds of 70 mph, Willis saw the Taurus’ back window was shot out, and its trunk had bullet holes.
Another officer joined the chase as it went south on Central Drive. When the car chase ended at Oxford and Alexander streets, Johnson and Outlaw ran off.
Johnson surrendered. He had a bag of marijuana and a bag with 21.7 grams (.76 ounces) rock cocaine in his left pocket and $767 in his right pocket, records said. In the Taurus, police found a 14-round Glock magazine on the floor of the driver’s side where Johnson sat and a Glock 23 and Taurus 9 mm on the passenger side floorboard. Johnson told police they didn’t shoot at anyone and were shot at.
Other officers apprehended Outlaw, who had Oxycodone pills, marijuana and $630 on him. They also found a Glock 22 with an “auto sear modification” that converted it into an automatic, court records said.
An officer was hurt when Outlaw struggled against arrest.
Both Outlaw and Johnson have their next hearing before Bohdan at 10:30 a.m. Friday.