A Hamilton man allegedly exposed himself at Huntertown’s Heritage Days Festival, attracting attention from the crowd by yelling “bald eagle” during the incident, according to court documents.
David J. Koenig, 62, was charged with misdemeanor public nudity after being arrested Friday. He faces up to 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine if convicted.
A witness told police that she and her family were walking north of the activities tent about 5 p.m. when Koenig yelled “bald eagle” the first time, court documents state. She looked over and saw him start to expose himself while facing the crowd of adults and children watching the circus.
The witness walked away and continued to hear him yell “bald eagle.”
The Allen County deputy who arrested Koenig said he appeared drunk and “uneasy on his feet,” the probable cause affidavit stated. Koenig went to one knee when the deputy approached and informed the deputy he had gone by the tent to urinate.
Another witness told the deputy that Koenig tried to buy beer at the festival and was told they couldn’t sell him beer. The witness saw Koenig walk through the tent, and when he was out of sight, the witness heard him yell, “you know you want to look at it.”
Koenig was given a public defender at his Monday initial hearing and released on his own recognizance. His next hearing is set for Aug. 29.