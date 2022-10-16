An early-morning car crash in New Haven killed one driver and sent another to a hospital.
The New Haven Police Department, East Central Fire and EMS were dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to the 5300 block of Indiana 930 East, just west of New Haven Avenue, according to a news release.
When they arrived, officers found two vehicles with significant front-end damage.
A preliminary investigation showed that one of the vehicles was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck a vehicle traveling eastbound head-on, the release said. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, officials said.
One driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The other was pronounced dead at the scene. The release didn’t specify which of the drivers was suspected of traveling in the wrong lane.
The crash remains under investigation by New Haven police and the Allen County coroner’s office, which will release the deceased driver’s name in coming days.