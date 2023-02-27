A truck driver was transported to a hospital Monday after striking a guard rail on Interstate 69 south in DeKalb County.
A news release from the sheriff’s department said Justin C. O’Reilly, 36, of Poneto complained of neck and shoulder pain after the accident around 10 a.m.
O’Reilly was driving a 2012 Peterbilt day cab and heading south on the interstate when a gust of wind blew his unloaded trailer and caused him to strike the guard rail on the east side of the roadway, the release said. The vehicle spun around and struck the trailer and then came to a rest on the west side of the roadway, blocking the driving lane of travel.
The vehicle was determined to be a total loss, the release said.
The Waterloo Fire Department, Auburn Fire Department, Indiana State Police and Parkview EMS responded to the accident, along with a towing company.