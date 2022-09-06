A highway maintenance worker was seriously injured early today after being struck on DeKalb County Road 11-A, Indiana State Police said.
Yancy J, Anderson, 29, of Knox, Indiana, was taken to a Fort Wayne-area hospital in serious condition, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.
Police said Yancy had been walking along the north edge of the County Road 11-A overpass of Interstate 69, trimming weeds, about 7:45 a.m. when he attempted to cross the roadway.
In doing so, they said, he walked into the path of a cargo van driven east by a Garrett man. Police said the initial collision sent Anderson airborne and into the path of a second vehicle, a pickup truck driven west by an Auburn man.
Police said their investigation did not find fault by the drivers involved.
The DeKalb County sheriff's department, Auburn firefighters and Parkview EMS assisted at the scene.