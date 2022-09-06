The closeness and quick actions of a state trooper might have saved the life of a highway worker hit by two vehicles in DeKalb County Tuesday morning.
The worker, 29-year-old Yancy J. Anderson of Knox, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital in serious condition, the Indiana State Police said in a news release. Anderson had severe bleeding from his right arm and was going in and out of consciousness at the scene.
“Master Trooper Ben Kirk was the first on scene within two minutes of the call,” the news release states.
Just after 7:45 a.m., he arrived at DeKalb County Road 11-A where Anderson was lying in the roadway with several drivers and workers giving him assistance.
Kirk made a quick assessment of Anderson’s condition and applied a torniquet to slow the bleeding. When Parkview medics arrived, the paramedics stabilized Anderson before taking him to the hospital.
The crash happened along the north edge of the of the County Road 11-A overpass of Interstate 69, southwest of Auburn. Anderson had been walking and trimming weeds there before he tried to cross the road, the news release said.
He walked into the path of an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet cargo van driven by a Garrett man. Police said that the impact from the van sent Anderson airborne and into the path of a westbound 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by an Auburn man.
“Kirk’s investigation did not find fault on behalf of the drivers involved,” police said.
The drivers cooperated with the investigation, including the chemical tests for intoxicated that Indiana requires in crashes with serious bodily injury.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Auburn firefighters and Parkview EMS assisted at the scene.