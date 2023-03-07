Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday directed that all flags in Indiana be flown at half-staff to honor Master Trooper James Bailey, who was killed while on duty last week.
The flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset until this Saturday, Holcomb said in a news release. He asked businesses and residents to lower their flags.
This honor is just the latest recognition from around the state for Bailey, an officer from Auburn who was killed while on duty for the Indiana State Police as he deployed stop sticks last Friday afternoon to slow the vehicle of a suspect who was driving at a high rate of speed and evading a police pursuit, according to a news release from the agency.
Terry DeWaine Sands II of Marion is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a preliminary charge of felony resisting law enforcement causing death to a law enforcement officer.
A visitation will be held for Bailey in Auburn on Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at County Line Church of God, and his funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Garrett High School.