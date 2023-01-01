Although the solve rate for murders in Fort Wayne has been getting higher over the years, some cases have been caught in a backlog before coming to trial since the coronavirus pandemic prompted social distancing requirements.
In December, the Allen County courts system had about 30 murder cases backed up and waiting for trial, said Mike McAlexander, the new Allen County prosecutor.
The lag started with the social distancing requirements, and for eight to nine months, courts couldn’t hold trials, McAlexander said. After that, it was hard to pick juries because of the limited number of prospects they could have in one space at a time. Then jurors had to be spaced apart farther than the jury boxes allowed, forcing officials to place some jurors in the gallery and limiting the number of spectators who could attend a trial.
More murder cases were also coming into the courts.
“The solve rate by the Fort Wayne Police Department is just phenomenal,” McAlexander said.
“We will eventually catch up,” he said of the backlogged murder cases.
Allen County Chief Public Defender William Lebrato said the backup is not all due to COVID-19 and social distancing but seems to have been a perfect storm of factors.
Sometimes new evidence is discovered and it needs to be shared and vetted by both sides, he said.
Also, he said, “trials get continued for various reasons.”
Lebrato has seen a case continued more than three times because the defendant switched attorneys twice and there were changes to the public defender’s staff – in addition to COVID congestion.
The backlog happened because of multiple situations like those, Lebrato said. He believes, like McAlexander does, that the backlog will be reduced over the next few months.