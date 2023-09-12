An 18-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the person shot and killed in the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail early this morning.
Ayvion Antoine Romel Parker died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Allen County Deputy Coroner Chris Meihls. Parker's death has been ruled a homicide.
The teen is the 16th homicide victim in Allen County this year, according to the coroner's office.
Fort Wayne police are seeking information in the fatal shooting that also left a juvenile injured. He is in stable condition and his injuries were non-life-threatening.
Police responded to Fox Point Trail at about 1:50 a.m. where they found the two victims, according to a news release from Officer Anthony Krock, a public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department. Officers rendered aid until medics transported the juvenile to a local hospital.
Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app. The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.