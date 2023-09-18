A Fort Wayne woman attempting to appeal her murder conviction failed, leaving her to continue serving her 70-year sentence.
Kennisha Jackson, 23, was convicted of murdering 19-year-old Diquan Meriwether in 2022. Last Friday, an appellate court affirmed the conviction.
Jackson, who was charged with Meriwether’s murder in 2020 shortly after the shooting, filed an appeal last September. She claimed Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent abused his discretion through evidentiary rulings and denying her motions for a mistrial.
Police took Jackson in for questioning within hours of the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Jeffery Marsee.
Meriwether went into her home angry over money Jackson owed him.
He came out of the home minutes later after a gunshot rang out with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police noted Jackson’s home appeared to have been cleaned before detectives arrived, court records show.
One particular concern of Jackson’s was the handling of a potentially tainted jury and whether a mistrial should have been called.
A juror printed off information about the laws behind self-defense and shared it with another juror during the 2022 trial, with an unknown amount of people overhearing the conversation, according to the appeal. One of the jurors remarked, “Everyone was listening when we were talking about it,” according to court documents.
He went on to say that based on the information, the verdict could go either way, though another juror who overheard the conversation said it sounded like they were discussing convicting Jackson, court documents say. All jurors were questioned and the final decision was to dismiss the two who discussed the law.
In the appellate court’s opinion, written by Judge Leanna Weissmann, it is noted that mistrials are an extreme action, only warranted when no other action will remedy the issue. Weissmann said the jurors’ misconduct was harmless and between the two who were dismissed.
”Isolated misconduct is not presumed to infect the entire jury,” the opinion reads.
The appellate court found no errors on the local court’s behalf on the jury issue or any of the other five issues raised in the appeal, including whether the court made a mistake by:
• Allowing a detective to testify that the crime scene was staged;
• Letting a witness testify on issues that were already admitted into evidence;
• Denying the admission of evidence of threats made by Meriwether to Jackson hours before the shooting;
• Not granting a mistrial when new evidence was presented without Jackson having the opportunity to have experts examine the data; and
• Allowing prosecutors to admit into evidence and show jurors “emotional, horrific and graphic” photographs of Meriwether’s heart during a postmortem examination.
Weissmann was joined in her opinion by Judges Patricia Riley and Cale Bradford.