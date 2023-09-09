No one wants to take credit for the above-average murder clearance rate in Fort Wayne.
The feat is a team effort, Allen County prosecutors and Fort Wayne homicide detectives say.
“We can arrest, but if it’s not prosecuted, if it’s not adjudicated, then we have the same killers back on the street,” city police Sgt. Matthew Wilson said.
Achieving a murder clearance rate of more than 80%, a rate 30 percentage points higher than the estimated 50% national average, requires the work of several people, the sergeant said. A majority of those homicide cases fall to the city police because the crimes happen within city limits.
“We are very blessed in Fort Wayne to have the kind of citizens that we have, the officers, the prosecutors, the courts,” Wilson said. “It’s not just one thing – if you remove one piece, the formula doesn’t work.”
Investigators have cleared a murder once an arrest has been made, the killer was found not criminally liable or a suspected offender dies, such as in a homicide-suicide.
By that standard, the department cleared more than 80% of 24 city murders last year, a number that always has room for improvement as new technology becomes available and fresh eyes look at cases.
Starting with when possible homicides are reported, detectives go out in teams to work the case, Wilson said. Then, officers from units across the department can be called on to offer help or expertise as the case is investigated.
But it isn’t just a police matter, said city police Sgt. David Klein, who oversees the homicide unit with Wilson. Officers are quickly joined by someone from the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office to make sure they’re up-to-date as the case unfolds.
“From the time that we get a call for shots fired, a homicide victim, or someone critically injured – they are aware of it,” he said.
Prosecutors can let detectives know if a case is strong enough to charge someone or if they need to find more evidence to support an arrest, Klein said. That help starts as soon as police need the first search warrant – even if it’s in the middle of the night.
“We’ve asked for a search warrant at 4 in the morning,” he said. “(Prosecutors are) then tasked with finding and waking up a judge at 4 in the morning,” he said.
Help like that is invaluable, Wilson said. When police have a lead in a case, it has to be followed immediately or the progress can come to a screeching halt.
“If something needs to be done, we do it right now – it cannot wait,” he said. “Because the longer you wait, it just grows cold and becomes harder to solve. You lose video evidence, you lose witnesses, you lose whatever you could think of.”
Klein is thankful that prosecutors understand the immediacy of the investigation.
“They help us, and we run with it until there’s nothing else to do,” he said.
Once an arrest has been made, the case is handed to the Allen County prosecutor’s office. Most commonly, those cases end up with Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille and Chief Counsel Tesa Helge.
“They are absolutely vital to our success,” Klein said.
Chaille and Helge are the dream team, Allen County Prosecutor Mike McAlexander said.
The duo has prosecuted back-to-back murder trials for weeks at a time this year.
McAlexander said he knows few could accomplish what Chaille and Helge have.
“I don’t believe that I have ever seen or heard of two people doing as many murder trials as they have done,” McAlexander said.
At those trials, prosecuting attorneys take bits and pieces of information detectives have found in their investigation and connect them to tell jurors a story of what happened and why they should hand down a guilty verdict.
The prosecutors will typically have the lead homicide detective at the trial to help present a complete picture to the jury.
McAlexander said that although part of him doesn’t want to disrupt Chaille and Helge’s successful dynamic, he has considered splitting them up so they can share their expertise with other Allen County prosecutors.
“By the same token, we’ve got 30 other lawyers, and I want everyone to have to develop that same sense of the secret sauce that they found to be that successful,” McAlexander said.
Neither the prosecutors nor detectives say they do their jobs for a higher clearance rate, however. It’s all about the people, they said.
Klein said he wants to bring justice to victims and their families.
“I think, just factually speaking, a homicide is the worst of the worst – someone’s life was ended, someone’s life was taken at the hands of another person,” Klein said. “I think, at the core of it, every person has the right to life.”
McAlexander said his goal is for the families of victims to know his prosecutors gave it their all.
“I think if they leave believing that we gave them our best, that’s the satisfaction that keeps them going,” he said. “It keeps everybody in this office going.”
Wilson said there’s nowhere he’d rather be.
“I want to do it, we want to help people – we really do,” Wilson said. “We could work any job in this department and not deal with half the stress, but we choose to do this because we find purpose.”
Helge said she looks for one sign of success after trials.
“My goal is a hug at the end,” she said.