Police had a suspect seconds after they entered the home in which a May homicide victim died, according to body camera footage shown during the first day of the accused shooter’s trial.
Steven Atkins, 38, was immediately identified as suspect. He is charged with murder, criminal recklessness and a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm in the shooting death of 20-year-old Kiera Zepke.
After requesting a speedy trial less than a month after the shooting, Atkins’ trial began Tuesday. Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull is overseeing the three-day trial.
Two witnesses and what Allen County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille described as a “thorough, complete and quick investigation” by Fort Wayne police led to the arrest, he told jurors. Both witnesses immediately identified Atkins as the shooter of the May 9 homicide.
Sharon Hagler-Ellis testified to that fact Tuesday. Body camera footage from Fort Wayne Police Officer Nathan Beagle showed Hagler-Ellis identify Atkins as the shooter while police entered her Lillie Street home where Zepke was later pronounced dead.
“I don’t know where the shooter is. He ran,” Hagler-Ellis could be heard telling Beagle in the video. “His name is Steven Atkins.”
Hagler-Ellis heard gunfire and looked through her binoculars and a small opening in her window’s blinds, she told jurors. After a burst of light from gunfire, she saw Atkins, whom she knew from business dealings and because he had previously lived with her.
Zepke’s boyfriend, who was in the car during the shooting, carried the victim into the home, Hagler-Ellis said. But Zepke was unresponsive after being shot in the chest.
During opening arguments, Chaille told jurors Atkins was “in a jealous rage” and angry at Zepke for giving Hagler-Ellis information about him. The prosecutor recounted audio messages Atkins sent to Zepke days before she was shot.
The messages included sexually explicit content, Atkins allegedly telling Zepke not to be mad because she put herself in the situation and the defendant saying that she knows what he does to disloyal people.
David Felts, who is defending Atkins alongside Jerad Marks, said the statements from witnesses don’t add up, such as how Hagler-Ellis was able to see the near-midnight shooting or why – as Zepke’s boyfriend told police – the shooter pulled down a neck gaiter that covered his face before pulling the trigger.
Hagler-Ellis maintained the same story when talking to to police that she said Tuesday during her testimony. She was backed up by Fort Wayne Detective Chris Hoffman, who said he could clearly see the scene without binoculars the night of the shooting.
Jurors are expected to deliver their verdict Thursday.