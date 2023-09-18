A 28-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in the 2000 block of St. Mary’s Avenue last week.
Travis Gilbert died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Allen County Coroner's Chief Investigator Michael Burris. His death has been ruled a homicide and is the 17th homicide of the year in the county, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting that left another man with non-life-threatening injuries. Fort Wayne police arrested 36-year-old Royal Davis and 29-year-old Jessica Fuentes after a high-speed chase Friday night.
Davis and Fuentes have both been charged with murder and attempted murder, as well as lower-level felonies. Robert Ward, 28, was charged with robbery resulting in death after he was arrested early Saturday.