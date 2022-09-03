A woman was sentenced Friday to 94 years in prison after being convicted of murdering one person and stabbing two others in Kosciusko County in 2020.
Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, of Nappanee, was found guilty by a jury in August of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal confinement and battery by means of a deadly weapon.
Matthew Alan Lucas, 42, of Warsaw, died from multiple stab wounds to the neck, face and chest after the violent incident on Dec. 15, 2020, which was reportedly followed by Wooldridge attacking his parents, Bill and Diane Burr.
Wooldridge was Lucas’ girlfriend, court records say. Bill Burr said he had yelled at Lucas to keep it down as the couple was arguing before the attack.
Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bill Burr was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne with stab wounds to the chest. Diane Burr also required medical attention for facial injuries, cuts to her hands and loss of teeth from the attack, court records say.
Kosciusko Circuit Court Judge Michael Reed sentenced Wooldridge to 94 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.
Bill Burr said in a letter that the family appreciates the legal teams for “bringing this case to justice.”
“I would ask that you keep all the families involved in your continued thoughts and prayers,” Bill Burr wrote.
Brad Voelz, Kosciusko County chief deputy prosecuting attorney, said in a statement that he thinks it’s important for the community to know about the Burr and Lucas families’ story.
“They have suffered tragic loss, but through it all, they never lost their faith or their strength,” he said. “I hope after receiving a measure of justice they can now move on to try to find a measure of peace. They are an inspiration to us all.”