No one was injured when a police car swerved to avoid a collision and crashed into a home.
“The officer was shaken up but otherwise OK,” said Sgt. Jeremy Webb, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department. “The car was pretty much totaled.”
The accident occurred about 6:10 p.m. Friday when the officer was driving to the Hallmark Inn, 3730 E. Washington St., on a call of shots fired, Webb said. While the officer was going down Pontiac Street, a car pulled out in front of his car.
The officer swerved to avoid a collision, but his squad car sideswiped the other car. The officer’s vehicle then went into the home in the 1400 block of East Pontiac.
Neighborhood Code Enforcement went to the house to check for structural integrity and to board up damaged areas, Webb said.
No damage estimates were available Tuesday, Webb said, and city insurance was handling the situation.