Once a fire crew is done with a mission, it uncouples a hose, breaking it apart from another hose or appliance. Several community representatives did the same Monday, celebrating the completion of a $4 million project.
The Huntertown Fire Department officially celebrated the opening of its newest fire house, Station 190, located at 14077 Tonkel Road in Fort Wayne.
Robert Boren, deputy chief of the fire department, said the department wanted to build a second station in Perry Township to improve response times. The department averages about 900 calls per year in that area, Boren said.
“That area between I-69 and Tonkel Road is densely populated,” he said.
The fire department began planning the 9,684-square-foot two years ago and broke ground last year. The project was developed and financed by General Motors Development through Indiana’s Build-Operate-Transfer method, where local governments work with private firms to build projects.
The project was designed by Architectural Design Concepts, LLC and the Hagerman Group managed the construction.
Boren said the station includes living quarters for personnel, locker rooms, a bunk room, a kitchen and dining room, an exercise room and a two-bay, four-door emergency vehicle garage. The station also has a Safe Haven Baby Box.
“We’re excited for the Safe Haven Baby Box,” Boren said. “We wanted to have the ability to save any life at any age.”
Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said the new fire station has the 165th box in the nation. Kelsey said the organization was founded in Allen County in 2016.
“To have another baby box here in our county is just being proactive in making sure no babies die on our watch,” Kelsey said.
Other boxes in Allen County are at Lutheran Downtown Hospital, Aboite Township Fire Station 2, the New Haven Fire Station and the Woodburn City Fire Department.
A baby box is a safety device that permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely and anonymously surrender their newborn if they are unable to care for the child, according to its website.
Boren said the fire department has been operating out of the new station since July 21, but the organization wanted to “fine tune” some things before it celebrated with the public.
The deputy fire chief said the department and its employees have been looking forward to the opening, and they are excited to see how it will be used.
Greg Martz, partner with GM Development, said the two organizations didn’t have a relationship beforehand. GM became involved after it responded to an advertisement, but Martz believes the two have “built a special relationship” in the time they’ve worked together.
“Ribbon cuttings are exciting, but this one is kind of sad for us,” Martz said. “Just because it takes away the reason for us to talk almost every day.”