A 40-year-old Huntertown man was identified Monday as the person struck and killed Saturday in the 12000 block of Hand Road in Fort Wayne.
Satwinder Singh Grewal was struck by a car that left the scene of the accident, according to Allen County Deputy Coroner Chris Meihls. Grewal was pronounced dead at the scene by Huntertown EMS.
He died from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner's office. The death has been ruled an accident, and is the 32nd traffic fatality for Fort Wayne and Allen County this year.
The incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.
Vehicle parts believed to be from the suspect vehicle were found at the scene, according to a statement from Sgt. Adam Griffith, the Allen County Sherriff's Department spokesman. Police later located a vehicle matching the car they believe struck Grewal but it was unoccupied.
As of Monday afternoon, no suspect was in custody in connection to this incident.
Victims of Thursday US 24 crash identified
A Bunker Hill, Indiana, woman and a Kendallville man died Thursday afternoon in a U.S. 24 crash near the Ohio state line, the Allen County coroner's office said.
Susannah C. Truax, 27, and Logan Gibson, 25, both died from multiple blunt-force injuries because of the 1:45 p.m. crash, and their deaths are the 30th and 31st from such crashes this year in Allen County, the coroner's office said in a statement following autopsies.
The crash is under investigation by the county sheriff's department, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.
Kichen fire damages Waynedale home
A kitchen fire Monday morning moderately damaged a one-story home in Waynedale, firefighters said.
Firefighters were called to a fire in the 2200 block of Dale Drive about 8:45 a.m. and controlled a fire in the home's kitchen in about 15 minutes, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.
No one was present in the home and no one was injured, the statement said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.