A 26-year-old Huntington man pleaded guilty to federal gun charges for dealing and manufacturing firearms and unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm.
Adam Meekin was sentenced to 4½ years by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady. His prison sentence will be followed by two years of supervised release.
Meekin caught the attention of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in 2018, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana. They found he was selling firearms via social media.
Eleven guns seized during investigations of homicides, attempted homicides, robberies and other criminal gang activity in Detroit, Chicago and Fort Wayne were traced back to one of Meekin’s family members, according to the release. The relative bought the AR-15-style lower receivers used to make the guns.
As the investigation continued, it was found that Meekin’s family members completed paperwork for guns and purchased at least 122 of the lower receivers for him, according to the release. Meekin was arrested after agents performed undercover operations to purchase the ghost guns.
Agents purchased completed rifles and ordered an illegal and unregistered firearm, which was a nonserialized, short-barreled fully automatic rifle, according to the release. In a recording of a conversation with agents, Meekin said he had been building the guns for several years and that he could build any gun.
“Gun violence is a problem plaguing our communities,” U.S. Attorney Clifford Johnson said in the press release. “The flow of illegally purchased firearms, especially ‘ghost guns,’ must stop. As this case shows, often the source of trafficked firearms is a person, like Mr. Meekin, who illegally manufactures and illegally sells them to violent criminals.”
Meekin’s case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Geller.
“When privately made firearms end up in the hands of prohibited people, it threatens the safety of the community,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon of the Chicago Field Division said in the release.