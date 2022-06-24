Huntington police are seeking a person of interest in a multiple stabbing that left one person dead and three others in critical condition Thursday.
Officers said they were called to a residence in the 600 block of Whitelock Street about 7:30 p.m. and found the victims suffering from stab wounds.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics took the other three victims to hospitals, police said.
Officers said they have not established a motive in the attacks, but have identified James Lee Bonewits as a person of interest. Police believe he is driving a 2006 silver Chevy Impala with Illinois license plate DH22225.
Bonewits is about 6 feet 3, weighs roughly 250 pounds, has brown hair, blue eyes and a beard. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-7110.