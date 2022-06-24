Huntington police have in custody the suspect wanted in a multiple stabbing that left two people dead and two others in critical condition.
Officers said they were called to a residence in the 600 block of Whitelock Street about 7:30 p.m. Thursday and found the victims suffering from stab wounds.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another victim died sometime after arriving at a hospital. The two others remain in critical condition, police said.
Officers said they have not established a motive in the attacks, but have identified suspect James Lee Bonewits as a person of interest.
An investigation is ongoing.