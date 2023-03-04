An Indiana State Police officer died Friday after being struck by a car driven by a man who was evading police on Interstate 69 near Auburn, a news release said.
Master Trooper James R. Bailey, 50, of Auburn was assisting other officers about 4:30 p.m. Friday with traffic backup caused by weather-related vehicle crashes on the interstate near mile marker 326. He stepped in to help Fort Wayne officers stop a man who was driving at a high rate of speed and evading a police pursuit, a news release said.
Bailey deployed stop sticks to slow down the suspect’s vehicle, and he was then struck and critically injured. Medics treated Bailey at the scene before taking him to an Allen County hospital, where he died of his injuries, Sgt. Brian Walker said.
Dozens of area law enforcement created a procession donned with red and blue flashing lights through downtown Fort Wayne about 9:40 p.m.
“That was just out of showing respect for the situation,” Walker said.
Bailey, who served the Indiana State Police for more than 15 years, is survived by a wife, son and daughter, who were not named in a news release.
Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter said in a statement that Friday was a sad day.
“We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Bailey’s family, friends and co-workers,” he said.
Gov. Eric Holcomb released a statement Friday in which he said he’s praying for Bailey’s family and officers as they heard the news of the fallen trooper.
“His legacy will live on, and his memory will never be forgotten,” Holcomb said.
Police arrested Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, of Marion on a preliminary charge of felony resisting law enforcement causing death to a law enforcement officer. Sands could see more charges once the DeKalb County prosecutor’s office reviews the findings.
The investigation remains ongoing. The Indiana State Police were assisted at the scene by the Fort Wayne police, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Auburn Police Department, DeKalb County Emergency Medical Services, Auburn Fire Department and troopers from the neighboring Indiana State Police Peru Post.