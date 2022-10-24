An Indianapolis man was arrested Saturday night on a felony drug charge during a traffic stop in Steuben County, Indiana State Police said today.
Anthony Liner, 45, was being held at the Steuben County Jail on a felony charge of methamphetamine possession and four misdemeanors, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.
At about 10 p.m. a state trooper observed a Jeep traveling south on Interstate 69 at about 100 mph just south of the Angola exit, the statement said.
During the resulting traffic stop, it said, the trooper developed probable cause to conduct a search of the vehicle. Police said they discovered a loaded handgun along with numerous items of suspected meth, marijuana, marijuana edible products and related drug paraphernalia.
Liner was identified as being a person prohibited from carrying a handgun in Indiana, police said.