The Allen County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a worker at a local Amazon facility, the agency confirmed today.
Emergency medical service crews were called to the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Smith Road near the airport about noon, sheriff's department spokesman Cpl. Adam Griffith said in an email. The employee was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.
The death is being treated as "more of a workplace accident" than an incident involving foul play, Griffith said.
Additional details about the death have not been released by either the department or the corporation. Griffith said officers are working to interview potential witnesses and are reviewing surveillance footage.
Amazon spokesman Andre Woodson said in a statement that company is both working with law enforcement and conducting its own investigation.
“We’re saddened by today’s tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s loved ones and our team at the facility,” he said.
Woodson said Amazon will support their employees in the coming days and weeks, including with counseling services.
The Amazon facility was closed after the incident and employees were sent home for the day with pay, according to the company. The night shift was also canceled and those employees will get paid as well.